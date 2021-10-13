Designed to be a three-pass match for loading aggregate and other processed materials onto highway trucks, the Komatsu WA480-8 yard loader has more than 1,400 lbs. of added counterweight for increased bucket capacity and stability.

Loading and moving materials in as few passes and cycles as possible can help increase productivity and reduce costly wear and tear on machines. Designed to be a three-pass match for loading aggregate and other processed materials onto highway trucks, the 299 hp (223kW) Komatsu WA480-8 yard loader also can be adapted for use in infrastructure, forestry and non-residential construction applications.

Designed for Increased Productivity, Versatility

The curved side edges of the Komatsu-designed, 7.2-cu.-yd. bucket are built to minimize spillage, and the internal space and shape provides smooth material flow. The long bucket jaw and decreased strike plane angle helps deliver easy fill and low resistance during pile penetration. The integrated load meter system in the cab lets operators see how much material is in the bucket.

Additional productivity features on the WA480-8 yard loader include enhanced visibility to the pile and surroundings, an easy-to-operate advanced joystick steering system (AJSS) and a comfortable air-suspension seat.

For increased bucket capacity and stability, the yard loader arrangement has more than 1,400 lbs. of added counterweight (compared to the standard WA480-8). Further stability is provided by low-profile tires with increased ground contact that are mounted to new heavy-duty front and rear axles.

Collectively, the features on the WA480-8 yard loader enhance its versatility, making it suitable for truck loading, carrying, stockpiling and hopper charging applications.

Maximized Brake Life

To promote maximized brake life in extended load-and-carry or high-speed applications, the WA480-8 yard loader has a new, highly efficient air-cooled braking system. The dedicated system enhances higher cooling efficiency even in tough environments.

Stable cooling performance under high-duty cycle operation helps to reduce the risk of the oil overheating and in severe test conditions, this cooling system demonstrated a 56 to 58 degree Fahrenheit better cooling effect. A sensor on the electric drive pump measures the axle temperature and activates only when needed.

