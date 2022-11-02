Made to perform in demanding conditions, Komatsu’s XT-5 closed loop tracked harvesters enable operators to simultaneously travel, cut, delimb, harvest and swing timber.

To harvest trees in tight, dense and rugged-terrain forests, operators need machines with maneuverability, power, versatility and reliability. With Komatsu's XT-5 tracked harvesters, operators can harvest closer to the carrier and maneuver confidently due to a lower center of gravity and off-set boom.

Made to perform in demanding conditions, Komatsu's XT-5 closed loop tracked harvesters enable operators to simultaneously travel, cut, delimb, harvest and swing timber. Engineered with hydraulic lines for each function, operators can use tracks, boom, arm and tools concurrently.

Benefits of XT-5 Tracked Harvesters

Significantly greater lift capacity

10 percent more horsepower

16 percent more torque

5 percent lower fuel consumption

Excellent uptime and serviceability

More Powerful, More Productive

The short-tail swing of Komatsu's 331 hp harvesters lets operators work through dense forests and clear-cutting environments. The set-back boom allows cutting close to the undercarriage and tracks, while the powerful swing torque excels in demanding applications.

Designed to significantly increase lift capacity, handling trees with the arm fully extended is made easier. With an excellent balance between boom lift and arm holding capacity, the XT-5 harvesters can be equipped with a wide selection of harvesting saw heads.

The harvesters can be adapted to the job with two different working ranges. Use the short reach and larger-scaled head to harvest larger trees or switch to a longer reach and more compact designed head to grab trees further from the carrier.

Even on sloped terrains operators can work with confidence. The XT455L-5 is equipped with a heavy-duty, four-way leveling system that promotes front/rear/side leveling for enhanced stability. The fuel tank placement lowers the center of gravity for stability.

Helps Lower Maintenance Costs, Makes Servicing Easier

With the XT-5 harvesters, you can save on maintenance costs because the innovative hydraulic tank system design requires 55 percent less hydraulic oil. Pumps are equipped with hydro-nucleation to help prevent pump cavitation and are 17 percent larger to help extend component life by operating 500 rpms slower.

The engine gull-wing and wide swing-out doors on the XT-5 harvesters offer quick and easy access to all engine service points and all key components.

Operator Comfort, Customization Improve Productivity

Help reduce fatigue and support productivity by giving operators a roomy, comfortable work environment. Excellent visibility, especially to the tracks, and powerful heating, cooling and defrosting systems, helps operators be at the top of their game. When working shifts switch, the controls can switch too by adjusting to each operator's preference (up to three settings). Set preferences for joystick, boom, stick, tool tilt, swing, cab leveling and more.

Learn more about the Komatsu XT445L-5 and XT430-5.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

