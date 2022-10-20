List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Komatsu's Intelligent Machine Control 2.0 Now Available On PC490LCi-11 Excavator

Thu October 20, 2022 - National Edition
Komatsu


An excellent match for excavation, trenching, slope work or fine grading, the PC490LCi-11 helps minimize over-excavation to empower operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately. Designed to lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators — while helping improve the bottom line for contractors — the 359 hp PC490LCi-11 is Komatsu's largest intelligent excavator.

To offer contractors sophisticated productivity-enhancing automation on a larger excavator, Komatsu has introduced its intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (iMC 2.0) on the PC490LCi-11 excavator.

An excellent match for excavation, trenching, slope work or fine grading, the PC490LCi-11 helps minimize over-excavation to empower operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately, according to the manufacturer.

Built on Komatsu's intelligent machine control platform, and developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC 2.0 offers additional new features.

  • Upgraded iMC monitor: A new 10.4 in. iMC monitor features increased memory capacity, processing speed and pinch to zoom functionality in a smaller light weight package for improved performance and ease of use.
  • Bucket angle hold control: The new bucket angle hold control helps operators reach finish grade quickly and accurately. It automatically holds the bucket angle to the design surface during arm operation, enabling operators to perform finish grading using only arm input.

For more information, visit komatsu.com.




