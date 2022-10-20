Our Main Office
To offer contractors sophisticated productivity-enhancing automation on a larger excavator, Komatsu has introduced its intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (iMC 2.0) on the PC490LCi-11 excavator.
Designed to lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators — while helping improve the bottom line for contractors — the 359 hp PC490LCi-11 is Komatsu's largest intelligent excavator.
An excellent match for excavation, trenching, slope work or fine grading, the PC490LCi-11 helps minimize over-excavation to empower operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately, according to the manufacturer.
Built on Komatsu's intelligent machine control platform, and developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC 2.0 offers additional new features.
