The 28,660 lb. (13,000 kg), PC130-11 provides customers fast loading cycles and high productivity.

Customers looking for an entry-level excavator with Komatsu durability and reliability could preview the PC130-11 at the Komatsu booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. Built to be easily transported from job to job, the 97.2 hp conventional tail swing excavator is a great option for utility work or small construction jobs, according to the manufacturer.

The 28,660 lb. (13,000 kg), PC130-11 provides customers fast loading cycles and high productivity. With steel castings in the boom foot, boom nose, and arm tip, the new machine also offers long-term durability.

Later this year, when the PC130-11 becomes commercially available in North America, it will be backed by Komatsu CARE complimentary factory-scheduled maintenance for the first 3 years or 2000 hours.

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.