Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Komatsu's Upgraded PC130LC-11 Excavator Is a Combination of Lightweight Power, Agility

    Wed June 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    Engineered for efficiency, the PC130LC-11 uses up to 12 percent less fuel than the previous model (PC130-8). Fuel consumption on this excavator also can be reduced with the auto idle shutdown feature that can be set to automatically stop the engine after a preset amount of idle time.
    For contractors looking for an excavator that can help complete jobs faster, Komatsu's newly upgraded PC130LC-11 with a longer undercarriage design increases lifting capacity by up to 20 percent compared to the previous model.

    This durable, reliable and productive 97.2-hp small conventional tail swing excavator is easily transportable and offers a unique combination of lightweight power and agility in a small package, according to the manufacturer.

    "The upgraded PC130LC-11 excavator can easily handle a wide variety of utility work or small construction jobs," said Andrew Earing, director, tracked products, Komatsu. "It provides a versatile workhorse for you as your business expands and grows."

    Engineered for efficiency, the PC130LC-11 uses up to 12 percent less fuel than the previous model (PC130-8). Fuel consumption on this excavator also can be reduced with the auto idle shutdown feature that can be set to automatically stop the engine after a preset amount of idle time. The Komatsu diesel oxidation catalyst (KDOC) helps reduce particulate matter by using passive regeneration over 98 percent of the time.

    Komatsu excavators benefit from fast cycle times, seamless multifunction motions, exacting bucket movements and exceptional lifting capabilities. On the updated PC130LC-11, high hydraulic pressures help optimize high arm and bucket digging forces. For long-term durability, steel castings in the boom foot, boom nose and arm tip help spread working loads away from high-stress areas.

    The large one-piece hood, ground-level grease points, engine oil and fuel filters provide quick-and-easy service access for this upgraded excavator.

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




