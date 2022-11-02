Dennis Cox (Kirby-Smith Machinery photo)

Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) has hired Dennis Cox as its new director of Smart Construction.

Cox will be responsible for the KSM's strategy and growth initiatives related to Komatsu Smart Construction, including both the intelligent Machine Control line and Komatsu's related suite of products, services and digital solutions that offer interconnectivity and help streamline the construction process. His office will be located at the heavy equipment distributor's Dallas branch.

Cox brings nearly 20 years of experience related to GPS and machine grade control technology to the position, having worked with various equipment distributors, hardware and service suppliers and contractors in specialist and management roles, including most recently as the integrated controls regional sales manager of another large regional equipment dealer. He has spent the majority of his career in the North Texas market and is familiar with KSM's customers and the particular challenges they face.

Joel Cook, executive vice president & general manager, Construction Group of KSM, understands how valuable Smart Construction can be for contractors, especially in relation to the current issues surrounding skilled operator shortages. He believes Cox's experience will serve KSM well in growing its offerings and support capabilities.

"Komatsu Smart Construction is a powerful solution for the challenges our customers face in today's competitive construction environment," said Cook. "I know Dennis' wealth of experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us better partner with customers to achieve the full benefits of this technology."

Cox added, "I look forward to the opportunity to grow with an already established team of professionals who continue to develop their technology skillset and provide an outstanding customer experience. The safety-first culture combined with building a team that creates lifetime customers by supporting one another is a recipe for success that I wholeheartedly believe in."

Cox is a veteran of the United States Navy and a graduate of the Naval Nuclear Power Program.

