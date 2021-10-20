Mike Kunin

Following the promotion of John Arapidis to president and CEO of Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM,) the heavy equipment distributor has found a successor for Arapidis' previous role, recently naming Mike Kunin as vice president of National Accounts.

Kunin will be responsible for the management and continued development of long-term strategic partnerships between KSM and its national account customers. He brings a wealth of experience and established customer relationships to the position, having held several key roles at Komatsu America Corp. over the last 21 years, including parts sales, construction and support equipment and most recently as business director-Central Region. He will be located at KSM's Oklahoma City headquarters.

Jeff Weller, executive vice president and chief operating officer of KSM, believes Kunin's leadership and familiarity with KSM's customer base will make him an instant contributor.

"Anyone who has been around Komatsu for the past two decades will recognize the name Mike Kunin," said Weller. "Mike is a natural fit for this position. His experience as a leader, along with his account-development and project management skills, outstanding communication, and keen attention-to-detail will all pay immediate dividends. We feel very fortunate that Mike will be bringing his talents and passion for excellence to our company."

In working with KSM through Komatsu, Kunin had been drawn to the distributor's customer-focused culture.

"For years, I have witnessed first-hand how Kirby-Smith takes care of their customers. It's a privilege to now be part of it, and I am excited for the opportunity to move to Oklahoma City and join the Kirby-Smith family."

