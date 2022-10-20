List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kubota Announces New Compact Track Loader, Compact Excavator

Thu October 20, 2022 - National Edition


Kubota’s new KX030-4 will replace the current KX71-3S to round out the KX line up.
Kubota’s new KX030-4 will replace the current KX71-3S to round out the KX line up.
Kubota's SVL75-3 compact track loader will feature keyless start, a 7-in. touchscreen monitor, easy to access HVAC controls and improved cab for visibility.

At a recent press event, Kubota announced a couple of new machines that are scheduled to be produced in 2023.

In spring 2023, Kubota's compact track loader line will receive a generational update with the introduction of its new SVL75-3 compact track loader. Kubota's SVL75-3 compact track loader will feature keyless start, a 7-in. touchscreen monitor, easy to access HVAC controls and improved cab for visibility. In addition, other standard features are auto downshifting, a backup camera and relocated cooling package.

The new SVL75-3 will be officially launched at ConExpo in March and available at Kubota Dealerships in May 2023.

Kubota's new KX030-4 will replace the current KX71-3S to round out the KX line up. Product improvements make this already successful product even more unbeatable.

A larger cab with easy to access diverter valve and 3rd line return round out the updates. The new KX030-4 will be available at Kubota dealerships in Summer 2023.




Read more about...

