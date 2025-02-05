List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Kubota Appoints Stephen Barcuch as Executive Director of Sales

    Kubota Tractor Corporation appoints Stephen Barcuch as executive director of sales after 12 years with the company. Barcuch's experience includes roles in field and corporate positions, with his promotion set to enhance the company's sales and dealer development efforts starting Feb. 17, 2025.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - National Edition
    Kubota Tractor Corporation


    Stephen Barcuch
    Kubota Tractor Corporation photo
    Stephen Barcuch

    Kubota Tractor Corporation announced the promotion of Stephen Barcuch to executive director of sales, responsible for managing the company's annual sales plan and dealer development organization.

    Barcuch has been with the company for 12 years and most recently served as senior director of Kubota's Central Division, further building on his career in both field and corporate roles for Kubota, including product marketing director for compact, utility and ag products as well as serving as a Kubota district manager. His promotion is effective Feb. 17, 2025.

    "I am thrilled to announce this promotion because Steve's diverse experience makes him the perfect choice to lead Kubota's divisional sales teams and dealer development efforts," said Alex Woods, senior vice president, sales, supply chain and product support. "Steve has consistently demonstrated dedication and leadership in his various positions at Kubota, and his commitment to our company's values has greatly contributed to our success. I'm confident that in his new role, he will continue to inspire those around him and drive his teams confidently into the future."

    Before joining Kubota, Barcuch held sales and product management positions with AGCO Corporation for 16 years.




