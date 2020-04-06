--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Kubota Engine America Debuts Micro-Hybrid System at ConExpo 2020

Mon April 06, 2020 - National Edition
Kubota


The micro-hybrid system, which provides power assistance instantaneously during peak overloads, is a technological innovation and provides a true solution to industry power challenges, according to the manufacturer.

Kubota Engine America's V3307 micro-hybrid system prototype made its North American debut at ConExpo 2020.

"We believe equipment manufacturers will gradually become less reliant upon any single power source and the engines themselves will need to further push the boundaries in areas of fuel efficiency, power density and adaptability," Tomokazu Matsushita of Kubota Engine America said.

"Based on our experience, we're confident that the V3307 micro-hybrid system will offer greater opportunities for equipment manufacturers to harness advances in product design flexibility, optimization, efficiencies and total cost of ownership, while maintaining the overall machine performance and productivity."

Designed for applications that demand an immediate response to instantaneous peak overloads within the typical machine duty cycle, the power assist V3307 micro-hybrid system supports the engine by delivering an additional electrical power boost of up to 10kW. The instant available torque offers an efficiency boost at the most crucial time, while recuperating and recharging its battery pack when not initiated.

Kubota's V3307 micro-hybrid system integration pairs with the electronic engine management control, making it compatible with many of Kubota's renowned diesel, gasoline, LPG and natural gas engines across the power ranges. Utilizing and benefiting from an independent driveline, the Micro-Hybrid system maintains accessibility to the existing power take-off positions of a conventional engine, making it particularly appealing to both existing applications and for new application that may require a more compact design.

"We're seeing great results with this engine. For example, a 3-cylinder engine, equipped with a micro-hybrid system can achieve similar levels of performance as a conventional 4-cylinder engine, while avoiding the necessity to overcompensate by installing a larger capacity engine," Matsushita said.

"Working in partnership with the engine, the micro-hybrid system allows for reduced fuel consumption and lower operational costs, while offering an increase in work efficiency and value."

The V3307 micro-hybrid engine will comply with EPA/CARB Tier IV and EU Stage V emission regulations.

For more information, visit kubotaengine.com.



