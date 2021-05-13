The U48-5 is a brand-new machine that gives Kubota and customers flexibility in the compact excavator model line up across conventional and reduced tail swing offerings in the 2-to-6-ton weight classes.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced its newest compact excavator, the U48-5, a brand new tight tail swing model that builds upon Kubota's U Series with a powerful 5 ton (4.8 t), technology-forward machine packed with features that deliver enhanced performance, comfort and tech options for ultimate operator customization to meet every need and tackle every job.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent introduction of the new KX057-5 and the U55-5, both offering various upgrades from their previous -4 models. The company also launched a new quick coupler for its 3-4-ton excavator class, now available for the KX040 at Kubota dealerships.

"The U48-5 is a brand-new machine that gives Kubota and our customers unique flexibility in the compact excavator model line up across conventional and reduced tail swing offerings in the 2-to-6-ton weight classes," said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager.

"The 4-5-ton class is our sweet spot, anchored by the KX040, and by expanding the U Series, we now have a unique offering that includes all the power of a conventional tail swing in a tight tail for another perfectly matched machine for any job and application."

Brains and Brawn: Power Backed by Tech-Forward Features

The new U48-5 offers a technology-packed cabin space for smart, instinctive functionality right at the operator's fingertips, including a full-digital, full-color, 7-in. LCD screen with intuitive and easy to use jog dial for single glance access to various functions such as AUX flow adjustment and important maintenance functions.

The new U48-5 boasts its muscle strength with 11,057 lbs. of operating weight, 40.4 gross hp, a working range that includes a max digging depth of 10 f.t 8 in., and a bucket breakout force of 9,304 lbs.

An optional keyless start is available on the U48-5 and all new Kubota excavators, where the engine can be started with a four-digit code and holds up to 10 user passwords for easy start and anti-theft functionality. With this new technology, operators no longer need to worry about lost keys.

Enhanced Features for Maximum Operator Comfort

A larger redesigned cab with improved operator visibility is central to the U48-5, which comes in a canopy or cab model, and now incorporates greater head and foot space for added comfort that leads to more productivity on the job. The cab model's cabin features expanded front glass for more visibility and an overall slimmer frame for front window, skylight and left and right window increased visibility. It also lends itself to a more open side display for maintaining greater awareness of the operator's total surroundings.

This newly designed cab also was engineered to reduce noise to help protect the operator's ears — registering at 74 decibels. Additionally, the floor plate is thicker to reduce noise and rear engine noise is further reduced by a metal partition between the engine and the cab.

Improved comfort features also include new optional air-ride suspension seat that is adjustable to easily slide back and forth to create even more added legroom when in the digging position. Standard LED working lights incorporate a shut-off delay to aid in exiting the machine at dusk or dark.

The U48-5 is now available at dealerships.

