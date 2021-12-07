List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kubota Names New President, CEO for Kubota Tractor Corporation, Kubota North America

Tue December 07, 2021 - National Edition
Kubota


Shingo Hanada
Shingo Hanada Todd Stucke

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced the appointment of Shingo Hanada as the new president and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) and Kubota North America (KNA), based in Grapevine, Texas, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Hanada is a 32-year Kubota veteran who most recently held the position of executive officer, Kubota Corporation, and president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and Kverneland AS in the Netherlands and has previously spent time in the United States in various roles.

In conjunction with this announcement, the current President and CEO Haruyuki (Harry) Yoshida will retire from the role of senior managing executive officer, Kubota Corporation, Japan, and the position of president and CEO of KNA and KTC.

Yoshida took the presidency of KNA and KTC in January 2019 and has successfully built and enhanced the regional functions and operations of Kubota North America as the company continues on its high-growth trajectory.

"Kubota Tractor Corporation will celebrate 50 years in the U.S. in 2022, and I'm honored to join KTC as we celebrate our history and our 50th anniversary," said Hanada. "I am eager to continue the tremendous momentum Kubota has experienced over the last several years under Mr. Yoshida's leadership. We are committed to expanding our product lines and building our infrastructure to better meet the needs of our customers and dealers, and I am confident we will continue to further strengthen the Kubota brand in the U.S. marketplace and throughout North America in the process."

Todd Stucke

The executive leadership announcements include a promotion for Todd Stucke, vice president, sales and marketing, KNA, and senior vice president, marketing, product support & strategic projects, KTC, will be promoted to executive officer of Kubota Corporation, Japan, serving as senior vice president, sales and marketing, KNA, in addition to maintaining his role as senior vice president of KTC.

Stucke will be involved in Kubota Corporation's operations and focus on building a robust business structure for the North American market, as the company continues to invest and grow in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit www.kubotausa.com.




