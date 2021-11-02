Kubota and Topcon will work together to innovate for future commercialization through mutual research in the field of smart agriculture, bringing together the technologies and know-how developed by each company.

Kubota Corporation, Topcon Corporation and Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., have entered into a collaborative research agreement in the field of smart agriculture.

These companies will work together to innovate for future commercialization through mutual research in the field of smart agriculture, bringing together the technologies and know-how developed by each company.

Background, Objectives

While global food demand continues to increase and labor shortages at production sites also remains a concern, there also are increasing expectations for smart agriculture that aims to improve work efficiency and productivity.

Kubota has continued for many years to supply products and services for the agricultural workers around the world, while Topcon has been promoting the automation of farm operations through auto-steering, crop analysis technologies and DX solutions.

Both companies, each having its own technical knowledge, work collaboratively to move forward with research and development into smart agriculture in a wide range of fields including collecting and managing agronomic data that utilizes various sensors, and solutions for productivity improvements through automation utilizing big data, and the like.

