Logo courtesy of Kubota

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced a one-year partnership to become the presenting sponsor of the American Rally Association (ARA) Championships for the 2025 season.

With the partnership, Kubota becomes the Official Land Management Equipment of ARA and the presenting sponsor for the eight-event ARA National Championship, as well as the East, Central and West Regional Championships.

"The ARA and rally racing community is built on a passion for driving and the outdoor experience, which is what makes this partnership such a natural fit," said Theresa Duncan, associate director of marketing and advertising, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "With the growth stage rally has seen over the last several years, and the excitement it brings to our customers and this dedicated community of fans, we're looking forward to going the distance with ARA."

As part of the sponsorship, Kubota will have a presence at all 2025 ARA events with a booth in the Parc Expose that will feature equipment displays and fan giveaways, among other activities. Kubota also will provide RTVs for ARA official use during race weekends and Kubota Genuine Parts will host a "Part"ner Parts & Service Booth to assist race teams with reliable replacement parts to get them quickly back in the action.

"Our sport is a tightknit community of teams, volunteers and fans, a diverse group of likeminded people who share a passion for authentic automotive adventure," said Preston Osborn, ARA Series manager. "Kubota and the folks of ‘Kubota Country' are going to fit right in, and we're thrilled to welcome them into our community. Together, we're going to make the sport of rally bigger and better for everyone."

While this is Kubota's first official stage rally sponsorship, in recent years the company has supported both NASCAR and dirt track racing sponsorships, and currently partners with multiple rally drivers including Rhianon Gelsomino, co-driver for extreme sports icon Travis Pastrana, and her husband, Alex, co-driver for Conner Martell.

The ARA is the largest rally series in the United States and the country's only national championship for the sport of stage rally.

The 2025 ARA National Championship presented by Kubota:

Feb. 7-8 — Sno*Drift Rally (Atlanta, Mich.)

March 14-15 — Rally in the 100 Acre Wood (Salem, Mo.)

April 12-13 — Olympus Rally (Shelton, WA)

May 16-18 — Oregon Trail Rally (Portland & Dufur, Ore. – Goldendale, Wash.)

June 12-14 — Southern Ohio Forest Rally (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Aug. 21-23 — Ojibwe Forests Rally (Detroit Lakes, Minn.)

Sept. 20-21 — Overmountain Rally Tennessee (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Oct. 17-18 — Lake Superior Performance Rally (Marquette, Mich.)

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com and AmericanRallyAssociation.org.

