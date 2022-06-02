This strategic expansion will allow Kubota to expand loader capacity to meet the growing market demands while freeing up space in the existing Jackson County facility to expand the production of other attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment.

Kubota North America (KNA), the parent company for Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC), Kubota Manufacturing of America (KMA) and Kubota Industrial Equipment (KIE), announced plans to expand its Jefferson-based KIE operation by adding a new facility within its already robust footprint along the Hall County corridor in Gainesville, Ga.

Overall, the company plans to invest $140 million to construct a new building dedicated to expanding production capacity for Kubota loaders primarily for the North America market. The project is set to break ground this year and be fully operational in 2024, bringing with it more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

"Today's announcement is yet another example of our collaborative efforts with the state of Georgia to establish Gainesville as a major manufacturing hub for our North America operations," said Shingo Hanada, president and CEO for Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota North America.

"This is an exciting time of unprecedented growth for our company, as this new investment comes right on the heels of the grand opening of our new R&D facility in Gainesville, both of which emphasize our commitments to our dealers and customers to improve operational efficiencies and realize manufacturing excellence across all areas of our business."

This strategic expansion will allow Kubota to expand loader capacity to meet the growing market demands while freeing up space in the existing Jackson County facility to expand the production of other attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment.

"We are thrilled when companies choose to expand and reinvest in Georgia communities, and we are proud to see an outstanding partner like Kubota continue to grow their operations in our state," said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia department of economic development.

"Since establishing their first facility with fewer than 40 employees in 1988 to their plan to employ more than 3,500 by 2024, Kubota is the definition of a Georgia Made success story."

"Through further investments like these, our supply chain continues to evolve to better meet the needs of our sister-company partners and Kubota dealers," said Brian Arnold, president, Kubota Manufacturing of America. "With this expansion our production capacity will almost double and, at the same time, we will improve our quality and efficiency through innovations in welding and painting technologies."

Kubota North America employs more than 3,000 team members across manufacturing, distribution and engineering operations at the Gainesville and Jefferson, Ga., facilities.

Kubota also houses its Southeast Division office in Suwanee, Ga., with additional divisional offices located in Edgerton, Kan.; Fort Worth, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Lodi, Calif., all of which are well-positioned to provide regional support for all Kubota dealers.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

