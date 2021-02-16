Featuring a 64-hp Tier IV Final engine, the R640 boasts an operating weight of 11,563 lbs. and delivers a maximum breakout force of 9,869 lbs. and 8,161 lbs. of lifting capacity.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced an update to its wheel loader lineup with the launch of the new R540 and R640 models.

The next-generation wheel loaders are available in both canopy and cab models and feature improved visibility, enhanced operator comfort and increased performance over the previous R30 Series models.

Designed with landscape, residential and commercial construction operators in mind, the new R540 and R640 wheel loaders will be available at dealerships beginning in March 2021.

"Kubota dedicated a substantial amount of field research in the engineering upgrades that went into the new R540 and R640; they are built with operator comfort and productivity in mind," said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager. "These new models have an incredible amount of space and power for a compact machine. Plus, with the enlarged front window and full-sized right-side window, they offer an unparalleled view of the work site."

Increased Performance: Increased Breakout Force and Lift Capacity

Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of the job site, both the R540 and R640 provide increased weight and improved lift performance over the previous generation. Featuring a 64-hp Tier IV Final engine, the R640 boasts an operating weight of 11,563 lbs. and delivers a maximum breakout force of 9,869 lbs. and 8,161 lbs. of lifting capacity.

With a 54-hp Tier IV Final engine, the R540 has an operating weight of 10,285 lbs. and delivers a maximum breakout force of 8,183 lbs. and 6,767 lbs. of lifting capacity.

High-Visibility Cabin with 360-Degree Views

The new R540 and R640 wheel loaders feature several updates that improve visibility and safety for operators. Cab models for both the R540 and R640 offer a panoramic perspective of the environment with an enlarged front window and a new full-sized, all-glass right-side window that is the same size as the entrance door, providing 360-degree visibility around the machines. The new right-side window also allows greater visibility of the front-right tire for better maneuverability.

The arms of the R540 and R640 have been redesigned for better visibility when connecting attachments with the hydraulic coupler, enabling operators to connect attachments without getting out of the cab. With new delta-shaped loader arms that run parallel and become narrow at the cab and widen at the end of the loader arms, operator visibility is enhanced when the bucket is lifted at full height. The R540 and R640 also feature standard LED working lights, transitioning from halogen lights, making the equipment well-suited for low light operation.

A Spacious Cab With Enhanced Operator Comfort

Kubota's new R540 and R640 wheel loaders include a wide range of comfort features designed to reduce operator fatigue and boost productivity. By moving the reconfigured console and switch layout to the right side of the cabin, operators have more foot and leg room, and all controls are just a finger touch away.

With the multi-function control lever, which comes standard on both the R540 and R640, and controls forward, neutral and reverse, the differential lock, and the wheel loader auxiliary port switch making operation quicker and easier, all major loader functions and operational functions can be accomplished with one hand.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

