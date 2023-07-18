List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Marks 75th Anniversary of Its Civil Engineering Scholarship Program

    Tue July 18, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    AASHTO Journal


    The KYTC celebrated the 75th anniversary of the state’s civil engineering scholarship program. (KYTC photo)
    The KYTC celebrated the 75th anniversary of the state’s civil engineering scholarship program. (KYTC photo)

    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the state's civil engineering scholarship program. More than 2,000 students have received a total of $19.4 million from the program since it began in 1948, the agency said.

    "This scholarship program builds on two Team Kentucky priorities that will make our commonwealth better: education and transportation," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a statement.

    "It's been incredible to see the talented leaders who have come through this program and continue to make a difference in Kentucky, from road and bridge projects to disaster response and more."

    Over the years, KYTC said the scholarship program — which it administers — has been expanded to include the civil engineering technology scholarship, with Gov. Beshear adding a construction management scholarship earlier in 2023.

    Those two additional scholarships have collectively funded the education needs of 84 students with a total award of $661,000, the agency said, with all scholarship recipients receiving tuition stipends, hands-on experience during higher education and guaranteed full-time employment after graduation.

    During the event, Charles Briggs — who currently serves as an engineer of the KYTC maintenance division — was honored as the longest active KYTC scholarship recipient, as he first received a scholarship in 1961 while studying at the University of Kentucky.

    "I probably would not have been able to afford to go to college to get my degree without it," Briggs said. "It was the start of everything."

    "Programs like this are uncommon across the nation and I'm proud Kentucky has prioritized funding the education of promising students who just need a hand up to help them enter the field," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "Whether recipients become career employees or eventually work in the private sector, the foundational experience they gain at KYTC pays dividends in equipping a workforce of public servants who keep Kentuckians safe."




    Today's top stories

    Elford Inc. Building $60M Franklin Crisis Care Center

    VIDEO: New England Patriots Near Goal Line in Completing Gillette Stadium Upgrades

    Agency Begins Scrutinizing Federal Contractors for Compliance On IIJA Projects

    Skanska Completes $38M Expansion, Renovation to Tampa Convention Center in Downtown Tampa

    LiuGong Enters Second Half of 2023 With Continued Momentum, Strong Sales, Enhanced Team, Electric Energy

    BCA Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

    Altorfer Rents Joins Magni's Dealer Network, Expands Telehandler Offering

    New Holland Construction Partners With National Association of Landscape Professionals



     

    Read more about...

    Kentucky Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Scholarship






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA