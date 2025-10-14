L. Walter & Sons Excavating in Ontario, Canada, optimizes operations with Liebherr R 992 crawler excavator, excelling in tough quarry conditions. The machine's power, efficiency, and operator-focused design enhance production quality and reduce operating costs, meeting the company's needs in loading articulated dumper trucks. Liebherr's large-capacity crawler excavators offer precision, energy efficiency, and comfort, aiding in productivity and profitability in challenging extraction sectors.

Liebherr photo Liebherr R 992 in use in quarry extraction.

Based in Ontario, Canada, L. Walter & Sons Excavating currently operates a solid rock quarry with particularly challenging working conditions, including the extraction of large-size blocks and abrasive rock.

The Liebherr R 992 crawler excavator was their choice, due to its performance in difficult environments.

The machine's main purpose is loading 44 ton articulated dumper trucks, which it fills in just three passes. This particularly fast rhythm testifies to the crawler excavator's power and efficiency. The machine also is distinguished by its breakout force, which is among the best in its category, according to Liebherr.

These characteristics allow L. Walter & Sons Excavating to optimise its production flows while reducing waiting time and operating costs. "What won us over was the combination of power, speed, reliability and production quality. The R 992 checks all these boxes: it offers impressive power, very short cycle times and a perfect finished design", said Matt Walter, company vice-president.

Founded in 1965; the company L. Walter & Sons Excavating has been in business for 60 years and has already acquired 60 Liebherr machines. An impressive milestone.

R 992: Machine Combining Power, Efficiency, Comfort

Designed for the most challenging environments in the extraction sector, the generation 6.2 R 992 crawler excavator features significant improvements in terms of diesel consumption and operator assistance functions. With an operating weight of 103.6 tons, the R 992 has established itself as a stable and powerful machine, according to Liebherr.

In addition to its technical capabilities, it incorporates functionalities designed with operators and their safety in mind: a spacious, comfortable and ergonomic operator's cab, two cameras to ensure an optimal field of view, an armoured windscreen as standard and the new bucket fill assist system, which improves bucket filling rate and shortens work cycle times.

In line with L. Walter & Sons Excavating's operating requirements, the machine has been configured with a 23.6 ft. boom and 9.5 ft. stick, offering optimal reach and stability during loading. The bucket, with 20.3 cu. ft. capacity and 7.54 ft. width, allows large volumes of rock to be loaded efficiently while ensuring good penetration into the digging material thanks to its semi-delta blade. The bucket is equipped with Liebherr Z90 CL profile teeth, well known for their wear-resistance. To protect its equipment from impacts while handling blocks, the R 992 also is fitted with special protective plates on the underside of both the boom and the stick.

Power, Precision, Energy Efficiency

The R 992 is part of a new range of large-capacity Liebherr crawler excavators designed for intensive applications, especially in the mining and quarrying extraction sectors and in bulk earthmoving. Made up of the 77 to 110 ton models, this series — which includes the R 972, R 978 SME, R 992 and R 998 SME — is distinguished by its combination of raw power, hydraulic precision and on-board technologies, while offering a high-quality operator experience, according to Liebherr.

Apart from their impressive size, these crawler excavators incorporate innovations that improve productivity and profitability on site. They feature the Liebherr Power Efficiency — engine control system, which adjusts engine parameters in real time to reduce fuel consumption, while also maintaining high performance. This technological approach not only allows operating costs to be reduced but also enables businesses operating in this sector to respond to the growing environmental issues that they face.

For comfort and ergonomics, cabs are equipped with intelligent assistance systems, a layout designed for optimal field of view and intuitive controls for easier handling. The Modetronic function allows operators to adjust machine behaviour closely to their own driving styles and the nature of the work, thus increasing precision and flexibility in use.

For more information, visit liebherr.com

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories