Stanley Infrastructure, a partner for industrial tools and attachments, announced that LaBounty launched an all-new line of MHP mobile hydraulic pulverizers.

This update to LaBounty's suite of demolition solutions offers peak efficiency for secondary demolition and concrete recycling applications, according to the manufacturer.

The LaBounty MHP platform offers industry-leading power-to-weight ratio and large jaw capacities. Its new design is optimized to pick-up, crush and separate rebar from concrete faster than before as a result of high-tip forces, increased jaw sizes and fast cycle times.

The MHP's unique shape makes it extremely versatile for use on the ground when separating rebar from concrete in recycling applications. Key features of the new MHP include:

Reverse Cylinder with internal hydraulic lines that protect components from debris

with internal hydraulic lines that protect components from debris Pass Through Lower Jaw that facilitates rebar separation

that facilitates rebar separation Interchangeable Teeth offer lower maintenance

offer lower maintenance Serrated Blades for efficient rebar cutting

for efficient rebar cutting Bucket Style Teeth for sorting of materials

"This expanded offering supports our continued mission to provide customers with demolition and recycling solutions for any project, no matter the scale or budget," said Michael Moriarty, director of marketing at Stanley Infrastructure. "We're excited to push another new line-up of competitively priced, high production attachments for our demolition customers."

