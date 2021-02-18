The MSD Legend Series shears are equipped with full-protection, indexable piercing tip, Dual Max Indexable Protection, defending the shear from wear and preventing maintenance and downtime.

Stanley Infrastructure announced that LaBounty's full lineup of MSD Legend Series Shears is now available.

These additions round out LaBounty's mobile scrap shear portfolio and can be equipped with InSite, which provides real-time data to optimize shear performance and productivity.

InSite is an advanced telematics platform that provides actionable information about the shears' condition and activity, such as job tracking, jobsite mapping and remote diagnostics. With the InSite app, available for iOS and Android, users have access to valuable information that helps customers optimize shear performance.

Additional product details include:

Full 360-degree rotation with improved balance, which reduces attachment drift and increases operation stability

An enhanced and more durable lower jaw

Long-lasting index blades with intuitive patterns for 4-way indexable cutting

Wear bar protectors for maintaining heavy wear surfaces

LaBounty also is now offering high-nickel replacement blades containing 4 percent nickel content for maximum blade edge life. High-nickel blade kits are available for most models of MSD Legend and Saber Series Shears.

For more information, visit https://www.stanleyinfrastructure.com/products/msd-mobile-shears.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

