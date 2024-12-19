California DWR begins $62 million Lake Perris Emergency Release Facility project in Riverside County to protect community from emergency events like earthquakes. New infrastructure includes levees, bridges, and drainage system downstream of Perris Dam. Completion expected by 2027.

Photo courtesy of the California Department of Water Resources Another view of Lake Perris.

Furthering efforts to modernize California's water infrastructure and improve public safety, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced on Dec. 9, 2024, that it is starting construction on the $62 million Lake Perris Emergency Release Facility project in Riverside County.

Sukut Construction of Santa Ana, Calif., will build new infrastructure to safely redirect water and protect the community should Lake Perris need to be lowered during an emergency event, like a major earthquake.

Planned improvements will include new levees, bridges and a local drainage system downstream of Perris Dam. With this additional infrastructure, water could be redirected from Lake Perris through levees into a drainage channel and ultimately into the Perris Valley Channel. These upgrades, along with improved roadside landscaping and relocation of utilities, will protect the community and other infrastructure, including a local school, Interstate 215 and a water treatment plant.

Photo courtesy of the California Department of Water Resources

"As earthquakes and extreme weather events are a constant threat to our infrastructure, DWR continues to modernize our facilities to be resilient and protect the local community and California's water supply," State Water Project Dam Safety Services Manager David Sarkisian said. "The project's improvements downstream of Lake Perris will provide additional protection for the community through the construction of drainage infrastructure."

More than 100 meetings have been held with the community, county, city, utility companies and fairgrounds since 2013 to discuss the project and its impacts. Access to the southeast side of the Lake Perris State Recreation Area and the Lake Perris Fairgrounds will be maintained as they will remain open during construction. Localized noise and increased activity at the site are expected during construction.

The Lake Perris Emergency Release Facility project is planned for 2027 completion and is part of the larger Perris Dam Modernization Program.

The first phase included the Perris Dam Remediation Project that strengthened the dam's foundation and was completed in 2018. The Outlet Tower Improvements Project to enhance water releases during normal and emergency operations is the final project planned for completion in 2029.

Lake Perris, built in 1974, is the southernmost State Water Project (SWP) reservoir and receives more than 1 million visitors yearly. The SWP, spanning more than 700 miles, consists of a system of canals, dams, reservoirs, pumping plants and power plants that provide water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland throughout California.

