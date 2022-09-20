The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that damaged miles of infrastructure. (Lakeside Industries photo)

After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is under way in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee's Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that damaged miles of infrastructure.

This project, awarded to Lakeside Industries, encompasses more than 80 work sites on three interstates, 12 state highways and four bridge decks for a total of approximately 20 mi. of pavement repair.

While some of the work will involve daytime lane reductions, Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer James Harper said the bulk of the repairs have been scheduled for low-travel times.

"We don't want to add more inconvenience to drivers who have spent the last several months navigating these rough patches of road," Harper said. "We're especially sensitive to folks who are planning to travel."

Interstate 90 North Bend Repair

This project will repair some of the roughest areas left over from a record-setting winter. That includes a quarter-mile long stretch of westbound I-90 that has been stripped of drivable surface between Exits 31 and 32 in North Bend, resulting in a right lane closure since January. The work on I-90 is expected to be completed by end of September.

The damage is the result of the cold, wet winter weather and extra wear-and-tear from slowing traffic in snowy conditions. That combination created perfect conditions for what are known as frost heaves that heavily damaged the road surface.

WSDOT maintenance crews determined the level of deterioration in North Bend required more than a patch job — it needed a full re-construction. That means grinding off the layer of damaged pavement and laying down a fresh surface of hot mix asphalt — which dries very quickly but can't be applied during wet weather.

"The extra rainy spring pushed back our ability to fix a lot of these problems," said Harper. "That and the size of this fix meant a longer timeline." Once the project is finished, travelers will enjoy a smoother ride for years to come. The contractor aims to complete construction by April 2023.

Today's top stories