The Grove GMK 6400-1 and TMS875-2 will be shown for the first time in the Lanco Group of Companies’ ConExpo booth, #F9441.

More than a crane dealer, The Lanco Group of Companies is lifting the rigging industry to new heights. With a powerhouse of OEM, distribution and material handling companies, plus a combined 200 years of manufacturing experience under its belt, The Lanco Group is a complete package of lifting solutions.

Headquartered in Illinois, Lanco also specializes in American- and North America-made products. Lanco provides jobs and supports local communities through local manufacturing and distribution, all across the United States and Canada.

Lanco Group of manufacturers include: Broderson Manufacturing Corp., based in Kansas, manufacturers of compact industrial carry deck cranes from 2.5 to 25 tons, and cab-down rough-terrain cranes that can withstand the toughest jobs; Mi-Jack Products, located in Illinois, builds rubber-tired gantry cranes that revolutionize bridge construction and other industrial applications; Greenfield Products, operating in Tennessee, engineers of crane and rigging attachments; and Liftking Manufacturing Corp., of Ontario, Canada, producers of rough-terrain forklifts and similar rough-terrain material handling equipment.

But the expertise goes far beyond manufacturing. Lanco also represents three crane distribution companies, authorized dealers of mobile crane manufacturers, including Manitowoc, Grove and National Crane, through Walter Payton Power Equipment, in the midwestern United States, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment, on the west coast of the United States and Canada, and Mi-Jack Canada, to serve central Canada.

The Lanco Group of Companies also represents Mi-Jack Global Product Support, a network of parts and service technicians across the United States and Canada, and the John J. Lanigan Sr. Training Center, whose mission is to be the industry leader in technical training, industrial crane maintenance and service. No other lifting company offers such a diverse range of products and services.

As the largest Manitowoc and Grove dealer in the world, Lanco also is proud to have priority availability on the Manitowoc family of machines, and will be the exclusive exhibitor at ConExpo 2023 to show two new Grove offerings: the GMK6400-1 all-terrain crane and the TMS875-2 truck mounted crane. These cranes, along with representatives from each of the Lanco companies, will be in the Festival Grounds, at ConExpo Booth #F9441, ready to answer any questions and demonstrate some of their unique solutions in-person.

For more information, visit www.thelancogroup.com/conexpo2023.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories