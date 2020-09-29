--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Lanco Group Wins Top Dealer Award

Tue September 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #20
Manitowoc

Lanco Group of Companies is a five-time consecutive winner of Manitowoc’s Top Dealer Award.
For the fifth year in a row, Manitowoc has recognized Lanco Group of Companies (Lanco) as its North America Top Dealer of the Year. The Homewood, Ill.-based group was the largest single purchaser of Manitowoc cranes across all of its brands by dollar amount in 2019.

"We are very proud to celebrate this award with our great partner Lanco for five years running. Lanco is a world-class group of companies, committed to providing high-standard services and meeting the customers' needs," said David Hull, general manager, North America of Manitowoc. "We're very pleased to do business with a group that invests in having an excellent team and equipment, because that makes the difference to our customers."

Founded in 1954 in Illinois by John (Jack) Lanigan, and led today by Mike Lanigan, Lanco is a multinational corporation that provides innovative solutions and services to various industries, such as manufacturing, sports and entertainment. Its crane business unit is comprised of the dealers Walter Payton Power Equipment, Western Pacific Crane & Equipment and Mi-Jack Canada, which cover an extended area in the United States and Canada.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



