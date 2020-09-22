Landoll Introduces 860-CE Detachable Trailer

The 860-CE construction detachable trailers’ standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 ft., 102 in. wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting.

Landoll Corporation has introduced an all-new non-ground bearing detachable trailer designed for heavy hauls.

The 860-CE construction detachable trailers' standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 ft., 102 in. wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting. The trailer has full air with spring brakes on three axles and ABS 4S/2M sensors.

The gooseneck features a design with seven ride heights to choose from. The operator can lower the deck to within a few inches of the ground and fully operate the trailer with 6.5 in. of loaded ground clearance.

The Model 860-CE comes standard with three axles and provisions for an optional fourth axle flip or add a single axle nitrogen stinger. The Model 860 CE has a heavy-duty neck that comes with dual king pin setting at 90 and 108 in. and provisions for an optional 36 in. flip extension. This trailer configuration can be taken up to an eight-axle combination and gross 160,000 lbs.

in some states. Landoll standard equipment includes zinc-rich powder primer, powder coat paint finish and centralized grease system.

Landoll trailers are covered with a 5-year Limited Warranty package.

For more information, call 800/428-5655 or visit www.landoll.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.