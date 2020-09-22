--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Landoll Introduces 860-CE Detachable Trailer

Tue September 22, 2020 - National Edition
Landoll

The 860-CE construction detachable trailers’ standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 ft., 102 in. wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting.
The 860-CE construction detachable trailers’ standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 ft., 102 in. wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting.



Landoll Corporation has introduced an all-new non-ground bearing detachable trailer designed for heavy hauls.

The 860-CE construction detachable trailers' standard features include 120,000 lb. capacity within 14 ft., 102 in. wide, hydraulic quick couplers, Grote wiring harness and LED lighting. The trailer has full air with spring brakes on three axles and ABS 4S/2M sensors.

The gooseneck features a design with seven ride heights to choose from. The operator can lower the deck to within a few inches of the ground and fully operate the trailer with 6.5 in. of loaded ground clearance.

The Model 860-CE comes standard with three axles and provisions for an optional fourth axle flip or add a single axle nitrogen stinger. The Model 860 CE has a heavy-duty neck that comes with dual king pin setting at 90 and 108 in. and provisions for an optional 36 in. flip extension. This trailer configuration can be taken up to an eight-axle combination and gross 160,000 lbs.

in some states. Landoll standard equipment includes zinc-rich powder primer, powder coat paint finish and centralized grease system.

Landoll trailers are covered with a 5-year Limited Warranty package.

For more information, call 800/428-5655 or visit www.landoll.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Landoll New Products Trailers