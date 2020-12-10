The drop side trailer option features a 5 in. lowered track area and a raised center.

Landoll Corporation has introduced a new option for Models 855 and 860 construction series detachable trailers.

The drop side trailer option features a 5 in. lowered track area and a raised center. This specialty option benefits end users that are hauling tall excavators, cranes or vehicles that must obtain the very lowest deck height possible.

The outer track area is only 14.37 in. from the ground with a 6 in. ground clearance fully loaded. The track area is raised wood covered with 2 in. Apitong and 24 in. wide into the main frame. The outside measurement of the main frame is 54 in. wide.

Landoll Corporation manufacturers and designs equipment transport trailers from 5 to 60-ton capacity.

