The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, won a $466 million contract, of which Lane has a 35 percent share, to construct the Palisades Tunnel Project.

The project is the first tunnel boring contract awarded by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) of the larger $16 billion Hudson River Tunnel Project (HTP), an investment to construct a new tunnel between New York and New Jersey and rehabilitate the more than 100-year-old rail tunnel.

The tunnel carries 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on 450-plus Amtrak and NJ Transit trains servicing the Northeast Corridor.

Lane will construct the first mile of twin-tunnels on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River. It includes two tunnel boring machine tunnels, approximately 5,100-ft. long, lined with precast concrete rings that have an inside diameter of 25 ft. 2 in., and six cross passages, each complete with a permanent cast-in-situ concrete liner and waterproofing membrane. The project also involves building the new 120-ft.-deep Hoboken Shaft, which will be used to remove the TBMs when digging is complete.

The Palisades Tunnel is one of three separate tunnels, along with the Hudson River Tunnel and the Manhattan Tunnel, that are part of the HTP. The project is a joint venture with Schiavone and Dragados.

Work is expected to start this summer and be completed during 2027.

