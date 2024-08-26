List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Lane JV Wins Tunnel Package for Hudson River Tunnel Project Valued at $466M

    Lane JV, part of Lane Construction Corporation, secured a $466M contract for the Palisades Tunnel Project as part of the Hudson River Tunnel Project. This major infrastructure initiative aims to enhance rail connectivity between New York and New Jersey by constructing new tunnels. The project includes construction of twin tunnels, cross passages, and a new shaft. Work is set to begin in summer and finish by 2027.

    Mon August 26, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    Photo courtesy of Lane Construction Corporation
    The project includes two tunnel boring machine tunnels, approximately 5,100-ft. long, lined with precast concrete rings that have an inside diameter of 25 ft. 2 in., and six cross passages, each complete with a permanent cast-in-situ concrete liner and waterproofing membrane.   (Photo courtesy of Lane Construction Corporation) The tunnel carries 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on 450-plus Amtrak and NJ Transit trains servicing the Northeast Corridor.   (Photo courtesy of Lane Construction Corporation)

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, won a $466 million contract, of which Lane has a 35 percent share, to construct the Palisades Tunnel Project.

    The project is the first tunnel boring contract awarded by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) of the larger $16 billion Hudson River Tunnel Project (HTP), an investment to construct a new tunnel between New York and New Jersey and rehabilitate the more than 100-year-old rail tunnel.

    The tunnel carries 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on 450-plus Amtrak and NJ Transit trains servicing the Northeast Corridor.

    Lane will construct the first mile of twin-tunnels on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River. It includes two tunnel boring machine tunnels, approximately 5,100-ft. long, lined with precast concrete rings that have an inside diameter of 25 ft. 2 in., and six cross passages, each complete with a permanent cast-in-situ concrete liner and waterproofing membrane. The project also involves building the new 120-ft.-deep Hoboken Shaft, which will be used to remove the TBMs when digging is complete.

    The Palisades Tunnel is one of three separate tunnels, along with the Hudson River Tunnel and the Manhattan Tunnel, that are part of the HTP. The project is a joint venture with Schiavone and Dragados.

    Work is expected to start this summer and be completed during 2027.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.

