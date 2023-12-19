Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment Joe Yetzer, an experienced construction technology specialist with extensive regional experience, was brought in to head up the operation and to grow the business.

Lano Equipment announced it is offering Leica Geosystems products at all locations in Minnesota. With its market previously having two main grade control systems available, this third option will ensure customers have the products they need for excavators, dozers, graders, drills/pilers, rollers, skid steers and more.

Leica Geosystems provides machine control and positioning solutions with off machine offerings including GNSS base/rover, Total stations and a full line of lasers.

"The collaborative venture between Leica Geosystems and Lano Equipment has not only forged a formidable alliance in the geospatial realm but also has proven to be an invaluable offering to our esteemed customer base in the construction industry, seamlessly merging state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled service support," said Kurt Lano, vice president of Lano Equipment.

"Lano is a trusted name, for generations of Minnesotans," said John Siegle, owner of Siegle Excavating and Hauling. "Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is proud to partner with an organization that shares its professional and innovative, customer solutions-based approach to machine automation and the heavy civil construction technology market."

To accommodate the new line, Joe Yetzer, an experienced construction technology specialist with extensive regional experience, was brought in to head up the operation and to grow the business. Nick Lano has moved into the position of technology field service manager.

Dealer training is constant in engineering and infrastructure technology. Onboard training focuses on Leica Geosystems equipment and applications, including lasers, GPS, total stations, scanners, machine control automation and the software and data management that brings it all together. The Hexagon portfolio is extensive, serving multiple segments in heavy civil construction across the globe.

"Machine control and the utilization of 3D technology is an industry standard, commonly written into the specifications of most engineered jobs," said Lano. "In addition, all machine control technology has been proven to increase efficiencies and help eliminate rework and costly mistakes. By partnering with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, Lano Equipment can provide construction technology equipment, expertise and service to contractors across the state of Minnesota."

Lano Equipment serves customers throughout Minnesota with three locations in Shakopee, Loretto and Anoka. In addition to Leica Geosystems, the company's other product lines include Bobcat, DEVELON, SANY, Kubota, Eby, Felling, Landmaster, CMP, Towtem and more.

For more information, visit lanoequip.com.

