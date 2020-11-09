Latest Locust Grove Logistics Center Being Planned Off GA 42

Concept site plan (Reliant Real Estate Partners LLC photo)

New industrial development continues in the vibrant Henry County community of Locust Grove, Ga., with the latest project, Locust Grove Logistics Center, planned to build in 2021. The development is located north of Colvin Drive off Georgia Highway 42.

The town is located south of Atlanta and is easily accessed via I-75.

The new manufacturing park is one of two in Locust Grove that are seeing an upsurge in construction and development, along with the nearby Gardner Logistics Park.

The 23.43-acre Locust Grove Logistics site was rezoned to light manufacturing status in 1977 as part of the former Smead Manufacturing Company, a maker of office filing products, but which left Henry County in 2015. Now, a 371,750 sq. ft. distribution facility is planned there.

Site access is planned with two entrances off GA 42 and one entrance from Colvin Drive. Permitting for the GA 42 entrances will be through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) with turn lanes likely required. Additionally, there is potential for rail service by Norfolk Southern from the adjacent railroad.

Indiana-based Scannell Properties and GBLG Development, developers of the under-construction Gardner Logistics Park, are installing a new traffic signal at GA 42 and Colvin Drive and will be making improvements to Colvin Drive to accommodate the expected heavy truck traffic.

As of Nov. 5, land disturbance permits for the project had not yet been applied for. The construction is estimated to be finished in the third quarter of 2021.

A development of regional impact (DRI) review will not be required for the enterprise. DRI reviews are required for new distribution projects of 500,000 sq. ft. or greater.

The Locust Grove Logistics Center will follow construction of the new and ongoing 205,200-sq.-ft. Love's Travel Stops tire retread and distribution center. That project recently went vertical at the corner of Colvin Drive and Davis Lake Road in Phase II of the Gardner Logistics Park. At that site, a total of 1,220,500 sq. ft. of industrial space is planned east of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

The Henry County Development Authority announced the Love's project in May. The company is one of the nation's industry-leading travel and truck stop network.

In Locust Grove, Love's will invest $16 million in its new facility and will employ 55 team members across various manufacturing and distribution roles. The company will provide retread products to commercial fleet companies and distribute product to its Truck Care and Speedco locations.