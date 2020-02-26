LBX Announces Link-Belt LSG Series, LCG Series Work Tools

Link-Belt's LSG Series scrap grapples and LCG Series contractor handling grapples are designed for scrap handling, construction and demolition sorting, and bulk material handling.

LSG Series Work Tools

The Link-Belt scrap grapple is a low-maintenance, high-capacity orange peel grapple designed for high volume scrap yard processing. Available in four models, the LSG features:

Reverse-mounted cylinders protect rods from damage

Multiple tine and spade styles for all types of scrap material

All tine styles feature fully-boxed construction for strength and durability

Overall footprint easily fits inside trailers

A heavy-duty guarding system that completely protects cylinders and internal components yet is easily removed for maintenance

Identical hardened steel bearings with dust seals at all pivot points that protect against external debris

Large bore hydraulic cylinders for maximum clamping force

High-torque continuous 360-degree rotation

Abrasion-resistant steel tips that are easily replaced with a simple perimeter weld

LCG Series Work Tools

The LCG is available with perforated or heavy-duty ribbed tines that close at a very flat angle to assist in compacting material. Maximum crushing force densifies material while the strong rotation system resists back-driving forces. Available in three models, the LCG features:

Single cylinder with dual drag links minimizes the number of moving parts and simplifies the hydraulic system

Streamlined tine, frame and linkage design with easy-to-locate grease fittings simplifies maintenance

Oversized cylinder design incorporates rod protection, maximum crushing force to densify material, bolt-on gland cap for durability, and easy maintenance

Large recessed side covers provide easy access to internal components while protecting the cover fasteners

All LSG and LCG tools are covered by a full 1-year/1,800-hour (whichever occurs first) Standard Limited Warranty. The warranty will be honored on tools mounted on Link-Belt excavators only.

For more information, visit lbxco.com