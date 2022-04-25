List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

LBX Company Appoints Mike Reynolds New Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Mon April 25, 2022 - National Edition
LBX


Mike Reynolds
Mike Reynolds

LBX Company, maker of Link-Belt excavators, announced that Mike Reynolds has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Reynolds joined LBX in 2013 as the corporate controller. In 2017, he became human resources director and was promoted in 2020 to senior director operations and administration.

With 14 years of prior experience in manufacturing, between NACCO Materials Handling Group in its lift truck division and ThyssenKrupp Presta, a tier-one automotive supplier, and six years of corporate administration between Kraft / General Foods and Lexmark International, Reynolds has held several key management roles in his career.

"Mike's broad finance and operations background in various industries, his leadership competencies, and his proven track record and accomplishments within LBX make him well suited for the job," said Eric Sauvage, president and CEO of LBX.

For more information, visit lbxco.com.




Today's top stories

Reed & Reed Leads Replacement of Aging, Deteriorating Bridge in Maine

HEM Paving Produces New Models for Overlay Projects

Bette & Cring to Complete Critical Bridge Replacement

NFL's Carolina Panthers End Agreement to Build $800M S.C. Headquarters

Doosan Introduces All-New Next-Generation Mini Excavators

Maryland Chooses Site for New Span of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIDEO: Pre-Engineered Steel Building As a Structural Solution

Southeastern Equipment Hosts Open House at Dublin, Ohio Branch



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News LBX Link-Belt






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ 50.243.58.82 \\ Philadelphia \\ Pennsylvania