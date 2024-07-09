Photo courtesy of LBX The Link-Belt brand was founded in 1874. Throughout the past 150 years, Link-Belt has grown from the invention of a “linked belt” chain drive to a leader in the industry.

LBX Company employees celebrated 150 years of the Link-Belt brand with a special event at the Customer Experience Center in Lexington, Ky.

The event featured various activities, including food, demonstrations, music and games. Employees reminisced about significant milestones in company history while looking toward future endeavors.

The Link-Belt brand was founded in 1874 by William Dana Ewart, who saw a need for reliable and durable innovations to help build emerging American infrastructure. Throughout the past 150 years, Link-Belt has grown from the invention of a "linked belt" chain drive to a leader in the industry.

The company has a long history of innovation, from introducing the first crawler-mounted crane shovels and wheel-mounted excavators to many features that are now standard on excavators, including hydraulic controls.

Within the past 25 years, Link-Belt Excavator Company and its parent company, Sumitomo, have introduced a robust lineup of equipment encompassing six product series: Quantum, LX, X2, X3, X4, and the recently launched X4S. Further expanding its offerings, the 40 Series for forestry applications debuted in 2015, followed by the 2024 launch of the 40B Series.

LBX has established itself as a leader in excavators, material handling equipment and forestry products. Its commitment to excellence extends throughout North and Latin America, with LBX do Brasil as its subsidiary for distribution and support in Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

"We at LBX are proud of our Link-Belt heritage and are honored to be part of a legacy that spans 150 years," said Eric Sauvage, president and CEO. "We shape our future together with our employees and our business partners, guided by our Long-Term Strategic Framework while leaning on our core purpose, living and breathing from our core values, and relying on our strategic anchors to be successful."

LBX Company has built its reputation on quality and customer service, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the best possible products and services for many years.

For more information, visit lbxco.com.

