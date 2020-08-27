LBX Names ESSCO Truck & Equipment New Dealer

ESSCO Truck & Equipment is now the dealer of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in New York City and New Jersey.

LBX Company LLC recently announced the addition of ESSCO Truck & Equipment as the dealer of Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in New York City and New Jersey.

ESSCO, which has locations in Staten Island, N.Y., and Farmingdale, N.J., was founded when "we decided to put our hard-earned experience and passion for heavy equipment to work and made a solid investment in our future," according to Carmine Gambacorta, sales director of ESSCO Truck & Equipment.

"Having had a background in the construction trade, our principals knew it was absolutely critical that we put together the right team of highly skilled, dedicated technicians — some with as much as 20 years' experience — and a management staff that completely understood how critical it is to deliver timely, well-executed service to a contractor when his equipment is down," he said. "We have absolutely succeeded in that mission and have also set up a well-equipped fleet of service trucks."

After several years of successfully building a base of service customers in the New York and the New Jersey metropolitan areas, it was time for ESSCO to take the next step.

"Customers that have experienced our service started asking about buying new construction equipment," Gambacorta said. "After getting enough of this type of feedback, we started to look for the right manufacturers to represent. After a period of due diligence, we decided that Link-Belt line is a perfect match for ESSCO Truck & Equipment and our customers. It is a reliable, technologically advanced excavator that has a long history of excellence in the United States. ESSCO is proud to represent the Link-Belt line."

ESSCO Truck & Equipment has the experience and business model to serve customers throughout the five boroughs of New York City and the northern/central New Jersey region, according to Chris Wise, distribution development manager, LBX Company.

"They have the right product lines and personnel to service construction, recycling, material handling and transportation customers," Wise said.

Gambacorta added, "Our principals have 40 years of experience working in extremely difficult hard rock, high traffic and intense conditions of the metropolitan area. As such we have experts in the field as our leaders, the right personnel and the right equipment with products like Link Belt and Allied Construction Products to keep our customers running at optimum efficiency."

ESSCO's Staten Island location is at 20 Kinsey Place. The current parts drop and future New Jersey branch is located at 1300 State Route 33, Farmingdale, N.J. These locations will serve all five boroughs of New York City: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens, as well as these counties in New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

For more information, call 844/44-ESSCO, or visit ESSCOEQUIPMENT.com.