LBX Receives 2020 Highest Retained Value Award for Link-Belt 245 X4

LBX Company announced that the Link-Belt 245 X4 Spin Ace has won the EquipmentWatch 2020 Highest Retained Value Award in the Excavator Crawler Medium (21.1-50.0 MT) category.

Winners were announced March 10 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

The Link-Belt 245 X4 Spin Ace excavator is built to exceed expectations, according to the manufacturer. Practical for urban construction and highway-street applications, the 245 X4 Spin Ace can offer up to 10 percent reduction in cycle times over the previous model, as well as, improved fuel economy up to 5 percent.

The 245 X4 Spin Ace achieves these improvements through the use of Link-Belt Excavators' proprietary spool stroke control (SSC) hydraulics and an 160HP Isuzu Tier IV Final engine that does not use a diesel particulate filter (DPF).

RemoteCARE telematics are offered at no additional subscription cost.

The EquipmentWatch annual awards are based on extensive analysis of millions of data records to determine which model series retain the highest percentage of its original value and lowest five-year total cost of ownership.

EquipmentWatch Values analysts review the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel in 2019 to determine 2020 HRVA winners. Series without a model in current production are removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model contained in the EquipmentWatch Residual Values software were considered.

For more information on the EquipmentWatch program and the methodology used to determine awards, visit https://equipmentwatch.com/2020-residual-value-awards/.