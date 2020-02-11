LBX Receives AED Foundation Champion Award

Eric Sauvage, president and CEO of LBX Company LLC, accepts the AED Foundation Champion Award.

LBX has received the AED Foundation Champion Award, presented by the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) on Jan. 14. Presented since 2017, the award is in recognition of distinguished service of a manufacturer or service provider who has offered significant contributions to the workforce goals of The AED Foundation.

LBX's strong support for The AED Foundation's fundraising Gala and Annual Fundraising Campaign allows the Foundation to continue to grow and achieve results for the industry, particularly in addressing the industry's skills gap and technician shortage. These efforts would not be possible without the generous support of LBX.

LBX has been a member of AED since 1998.

"LBX has championed the work of The AED Foundation through their generous support for our fundraising efforts and we were honored to recognize them at our Foundation Gala," said Jason Blake, executive vice president and COO of The AED Foundation. "We look forward to continuing to work with them and our AED member companies to proactively address the technician shortage."

"LBX has always recognized the key role AED plays with our dealer network and suppliers," said Eric Sauvage, president and CEO of LBX Company LLC. "We've been a staunch AED supporter for many years, and we'll continue that level of commitment into the future."

For more information, visit lbxco.com.