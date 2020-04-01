--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Leah Glucoft Expands Role to Include ShearCore

Wed April 01, 2020 - Midwest Edition #7
Exodus Machines


Leah Glucoft
Leah Glucoft

Exodus Machines announces that Leah Glucoft has been promoted to regional business manager for the Western United States and Canada. Glucoft will be responsible for direct revenue generation for both the ShearCore and BladeCore product lines. BladeCore provides the longest lasting replacement blades for mobile and stationary shears, while ShearCore designs and manufactures industry leading mobile shears and concrete processors, according to the company.

Glucoft has been a part of the BladeCore team for the past three years serving as the territory manager for the western states and provinces. She's a third-generation scrapper and knows the industry exceptionally well.

Rich Currie, vice president of sales of Exodus, said, "We are thrilled for Leah to step into the regional business manager role for both ShearCore and BladeCore. She has done an amazing job growing our replacement blade business in the Western United States and Canada. Her passion for this business and dedication to her customers are second to none."

"I am delighted for the opportunity to not only continue providing my customers with the best replacement shear blades in the world, but also industry leading shears and demolition processors. Lucky us! What a great position with a great company," said Glucoft.

With Glucoft joining the team, the company has updated its sales territories, which includes ShearCore regional business manager, Ian Lewandowski, is taking on additional states in the Midwest.

"I'm very excited to be back in my old stomping grounds. I'm from the Midwest and it's the area I've worked for the first 13 years of my career selling equipment to the scrap recycling and demolition industries. I can't wait to get out and see, and start doing business with, so many of my friends in the Midwest," said Lewandowski.

ShearCore, a division of Exodus Machines, offers a full product line for the recycling and demolition industries that include the Fortress mobile shears and concrete processors, manufactured at its facility in Superior, Wis.

For more information, visit ShearCore.com.



