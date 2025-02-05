Leah Moncure, Texas's first female engineer, was honored with a historical marker in Bastrop County. Her trailblazing work at TxDOT paved the way for over 300 female engineers. Diana Schulze, TxDOT's head engineer in Bastrop, continues Moncure's legacy and mentors the next generation of female engineers in Texas.

Texas Department of Transportation photo Leah Monclure

The first woman engineer in Texas was honored on Jan 13, 2025, with a new historical marker in Bastrop County.

In 1938, Leah Moncure made history by becoming the first woman in Texas to earn a professional engineering license.

Moncure went on to work for the Texas Highway Department — now TxDOT— for 32 years, specializing in research, right-of-way and road design. During her historic tenure, Moncure worked in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Lufkin.

The Texas Historical Commission and Bastrop County unveiled a new historical marker to honor Moncure's accomplishments. The marker is part of the Commission's "Undertold" program designed to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics and proactively document significant underrepresented subjects or untold stories.

Moncure's trailblazing spirit paved the way for the more than 300 female engineers employed at TxDOT.

Diana Schulze is TxDOT's head engineer in Moncure's hometown of Bastrop. When Schulze took over the role in 2016, she became the first-ever female engineer to hold the top spot at any TxDOT office in the agency's Austin District.

"I think it's pretty neat that we both have ties to Bastrop County," Schulze said. "We've come a long way, and it's important we continue to honor Leah's legacy."

Schulze continues that legacy by mentoring the next generation of female engineers in Texas.

"There's no reason that upcoming female engineers can't be successful like Leah and many others before them." Schulze said.

Schulze spoke at the marker dedication. The marker was placed outside Moncure's childhood home in Bastrop.

