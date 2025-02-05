List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Leah Moncure, First Female Engineer in Texas, Honored

    Leah Moncure, Texas's first female engineer, was honored with a historical marker in Bastrop County. Her trailblazing work at TxDOT paved the way for over 300 female engineers. Diana Schulze, TxDOT's head engineer in Bastrop, continues Moncure's legacy and mentors the next generation of female engineers in Texas.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - West Edition #3
    Jeff Barker -- TxDOT


    Leah Monclure
    Texas Department of Transportation photo
    Leah Monclure

    The first woman engineer in Texas was honored on Jan 13, 2025, with a new historical marker in Bastrop County.

    In 1938, Leah Moncure made history by becoming the first woman in Texas to earn a professional engineering license.

    Moncure went on to work for the Texas Highway Department — now TxDOT— for 32 years, specializing in research, right-of-way and road design. During her historic tenure, Moncure worked in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Lufkin.

    The Texas Historical Commission and Bastrop County unveiled a new historical marker to honor Moncure's accomplishments. The marker is part of the Commission's "Undertold" program designed to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics and proactively document significant underrepresented subjects or untold stories.

    Moncure's trailblazing spirit paved the way for the more than 300 female engineers employed at TxDOT.

    Diana Schulze is TxDOT's head engineer in Moncure's hometown of Bastrop. When Schulze took over the role in 2016, she became the first-ever female engineer to hold the top spot at any TxDOT office in the agency's Austin District.

    "I think it's pretty neat that we both have ties to Bastrop County," Schulze said. "We've come a long way, and it's important we continue to honor Leah's legacy."

    Schulze continues that legacy by mentoring the next generation of female engineers in Texas.

    "There's no reason that upcoming female engineers can't be successful like Leah and many others before them." Schulze said.

    Schulze spoke at the marker dedication. The marker was placed outside Moncure's childhood home in Bastrop.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Prep for 1-5 Rose Quarter Project Under Way

    N.C. Governor Asks Lawmakers for More Than $1B in Hurricane Relief

    Ada County Hosts Groundbreaking for $93M Boise Park

    U.S. 101 Wildlife Crossing Nears Completion

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    Mecbo America Launches Scorpion Concrete Crawler Boom

    Stardust Power Breaks Ground in Oklahoma On $1.2B Lithium Refinery



     

    Read more about...

    TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation