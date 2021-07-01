On June 18, Leaman Auctions Ltd held the complete liquidation auction of Giberson Plumbing & Excavating Company, Shamong, N.J.

Leaman Auctions Ltd, headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., long known for handling real estate, farm, estate and industrial auctions, recently has been expanding into the construction equipment arena. Based on the turnout and strong numbers at the Giberson Plumbing & Excavating sale, Leaman may continue to be a player in the construction equipment auction arena.

The sale included a dozen trucks, a nice fleet of Kobelco excavators, several dozers and various pieces of other support equipment. CEG

