Leaman Holds Liquidation Sale for Giberson Plumbing & Excavating

Thu July 01, 2021 - Northeast Edition #14
CEG


On June 18, Leaman Auctions Ltd held the complete liquidation auction of Giberson Plumbing & Excavating Company, Shamong, N.J.

Leaman Auctions Ltd, headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., long known for handling real estate, farm, estate and industrial auctions, recently has been expanding into the construction equipment arena. Based on the turnout and strong numbers at the Giberson Plumbing & Excavating sale, Leaman may continue to be a player in the construction equipment auction arena.

The sale included a dozen trucks, a nice fleet of Kobelco excavators, several dozers and various pieces of other support equipment. CEG

Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10

Ed Leaman (L), president and founder of Leaman Auctions Ltd, takes time for a photo with Richard Giberson, owner of Giberson Plumbing & Excavating Co., moments before the liquidation of Giberson’s 60-plus year excavating business.
Trench boxes and road plates were among the items that started off the bidding.
The core of the Giberson excavating business was this nice lineup of Kobelco excavators.
This Kobelco SK485LC special Stars & Stripes edition excavator was a one-of-a-kind machine that was on display at the 2008 ConExpo. At the sale, this machine brought in $91,000.
Mike Finnegan (L) of Artistic Materials in Southampton, N.J., and Buddy Pino of Buddy Pino Construction in Green Bank, N.J., stopped to chat by one of the many Kobelco excavators featured in the sale.
Ken Gower (L) of Gowers Construction in Southampton, N.J., and John Redman of Redman Landscaping in Southampton, N.J., check out the special Stars & Stripes Kobelco excavator.
With a Cat D7 crawler, Alan Samuelsen (L) from Weekstown, N.J., and Ray Gifford from Southampton, N.J., are at the sale primarily to show support to their friend, Richard Giberson.
A prospective bidder takes a deep dive inspecting one of the many Kobelco machines featured in the sale.
This John Deere 650J LGP crawler gave a lot of good years of service to Giberson Plumbing & Excavating and was anticipated to bring top dollar at the sale.
Ed Leaman of Leaman Auctions Ltd gets the auction started by laying out the conditions of sale.




