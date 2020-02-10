--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Leandro Lecheta Appointed to Lead North American Construction Businesses for CNH Industrial

Mon February 10, 2020 - National Edition
CNH Industrial


Leandro Lecheta
Leandro Lecheta

CNH Industrial N.V. has named Leandro Lecheta as the new head of construction equipment of North America, overseeing both the Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction Equipment businesses, as well as the CNH Industrial Aftermarket Solutions business — the company's parts and service organization.

Lecheta previously served as the chief financial officer (CFO) for the agriculture segment at CNH Industrial, as well as the company's North American chief operating officer (COO).

"Leandro has demonstrated strong leadership and true passion in each position he has held at our company," said Stefano Pampalone, construction president, CNH Industrial. "His varied roles have prepared him to lead the construction business in North America, focusing on product quality and reliability, operations and manufacturing excellence, and a sustainable growth plan."

Lecheta will be based at CNH Industrial's North American headquarters in Burr Ridge, Ill.

For more information, visit www.cnhindustrial.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Case Case Construction Equipment CNH Industrial Employee News New Holland