The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) will present a three-day national event, Best Practices in Airfield Paving Workshop, Oct. 24 to 26 that will include guidance for the design, construction and rehabilitation of concrete pavements used for airport applications.

Held in Denver, the three-day workshop program will feature technical presentations by subject matter experts with practical experience in the topic areas.

Leading the discussions will be experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Transportation System Center, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Headquarters Office of Airport Safety and Standards, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, ACPA, and companies with direct involvement in the design and construction of FAA and Tri-Services projects.

What to Expect

Day one of the event will focus on pavement design guidance and preconstruction activities; day two will focus on construction techniques, quality control and specifications; and day three will focus on construction planning and sustainability.

A popular element of ACPA's airport pavement training program is open discussions about interpreting and applying airport concrete pavement specifications used by the FAA P–501 and Unified Facilities Guide Specification (UFGS) 32 13 14.13. This group discussion serves as a guide for interpreting, gaining a better understanding and learning practical insights about the specifications.

Who Should Attend

The workshop is intended for owners' representatives, design engineers, contractor personnel and others with an interest in concrete pavement design, construction and rehabilitation for airport applications.

Participants may earn up to 20 professional development hours for this training and technology transfer event. ACPA offers professional development hours with the assumption of their use in self-reporting states and provinces. Reporting is done on an honor basis, and participants are responsible for maintaining their own records and for determining the applicability and acceptance with their respective licensing/certification organization. Check with your licenses agency to confirm acceptance of this workshop for meeting PDH requirements.

The cost of the three-day workshop is $900 for members and government employees, and $1,200 for non–members. Visit airportworkshop.acpa.org to register.

