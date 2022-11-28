List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
LeeBoy Promotes Broome to Senior Product Manager

Mon November 28, 2022 - Southeast Edition #24
LeeBoy


LeeBoy has promoted Chris Broome to the position of senior product manager.

Broome joined LeeBoy in 2017 and has since continued to increase his knowledge and expertise of LeeBoy products, according to the company.

"Chris [Broome] has worked seamlessly to integrate within the rapid response, engineering, customer service, production, supply chain and sales and marketing teams," LeeBoy said.

In his new role, Broome will continue to work across all departments to drive product development, review cost and maintain product pricing, increase market share and maintain reporting, review competitive product offering, new opportunities and technologies for the future.

He will be based in Lincolnton, N.C.

For more information, e-mail: [email protected]




