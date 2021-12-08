List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
LeeBoy Signs On Alta Equipment as Dealer In Lower Peninsula of Michigan

Wed December 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #25
CEG/Alta


LeeBoy has signed Alta Equipment Company as its new dealer in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. Alta Equipment has a strong reputation in Michigan as a paving and construction equipment dealership.

"Alta Equipment's asphalt focus from sales to service to parts will be a great fit for the current and future LeeBoy and Rosco customers in the state of Michigan," said Bryce Davis, LeeBoy director of sales.

"Alta Equipment has developed an entirely separate paving and road building segment distinct from its construction group," said Alta Equipment's Road and Aggregate Segment Director, Ian Remijn. "We have a full-time sales force focused on paving and road building, as well as segment-dedicated service technicians and parts departments. We're fully committed, staffed and stocked to meet the equipment needs of Michigan's paving market."

LeeBoy Territory Manager Tony Wight, who will be working closely with Alta Equipment, is pleased with the new addition to LeeBoy's dealer network.

"With the team that Alta has, from its paving specialists to a dedicated paver mechanics department, it should be exciting to see what happens in Michigan over the coming years," he said.

Alta Equipment's paving and road building service technicians will receive factory training and certification, while the segment's sales force will receive sales training at LeeBoy's company headquarters. Alta Equipment's entire sales force also will be provided with equipment walk-arounds and basic training in Michigan.

For Remijn, the LeeBoy line completes Alta Equipment's portfolio of equipment for its paving and road building customers. As part of his due diligence, he spoke with other LeeBoy dealers and learned that the manufacturer was unanimously recognized as a great partner.

"LeeBoy focuses on dealer profit and subsequently its sustained success while offering exceptional value to customers throughout its product line," he said. "LeeBoy's existing customer base in Michigan is extremely loyal and we're looking forward to showing them how Alta Equipment enhances that relationship while introducing LeeBoy's equipment to new and long-standing Alta Equipment customers." CEG




