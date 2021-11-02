List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Legislature Allocates $805M for Bangerter Highway Studies

Tue November 02, 2021 - West Edition #23
UDOT


The studies will evaluate environmental impacts associated with potential improvements such as new interchanges or frontage roads and will ultimately identify a preferred design at each location that minimizes impacts while still meeting the transportation needs of the region as well as local communities.
Seven environmental studies are now underway as UDOT continues efforts to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway, making it more like a freeway. The studies will be completed over the next two years at the following locations along Bangerter Highway:

1) 13400 South in Riverton;

2) 9800 South in South Jordan;

3) 4700 South in Taylorsville/West Valley City;

4) 4100 South in West Valley City;

5) 4100 South to S.R. 201 in West Valley City/Salt Lake City;

6) California Avenue in Salt Lake City;

7) 2700 West in Bluffdale/Riverton.

"Our priority is to improve safety and mobility along this critical corridor," UDOT Project Manager Brian Allen said. "When the interchanges are complete and traffic can flow freely without stop lights, we expect to see a significant reduction in crashes and in drive times, both on Bangerter Highway and east and west on cross-streets."

According to traffic projections, once the Bangerter interchanges are finished, the drive from I-15 in Draper to the Salt Lake International Airport will be reduced by up to 20 minutes.

Construction at 13400 South, 4700 South and 9800 South is slated to begin in 2023, and work at 4100 South, California Avenue, and between 4100 South and S.R. 201 is scheduled to start in 2028. The Legislature recently allocated $805 million in funding for these interchanges. Construction funding for 2700 West has not yet been allocated.




