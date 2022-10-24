List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Leica Geosystems Launches Next Generation Leica iCON gps 160

Mon October 24, 2022 - National Edition
Leica


To expand its portfolio of smart antennas, Leica Geosystems has launched the iCON gps 160, a versatile solution for various applications. It can be utilised as a base station, a rover or for machine guidance.
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the launch of Leica iCON gps 160 — a significantly enhanced, next-generation construction smart antenna with features that increase productivity in all stakeout and measurement applications on the job site.

The Leica iCON construction portfolio offers a broad range of smart antennas to fit every construction professional's needs. From basic level to sophisticated high-end applications, Leica Geosystems' smart antennas are designed and built to withstand the most challenging site conditions. All of them seamlessly integrate with all Leica iCON construction instruments and controllers as well as the iCON field software for precise, real-time verification, according to the manufacturer.

To expand its portfolio of smart antennas, Leica Geosystems has launched the iCON gps 160, a versatile solution for various applications. It can be utilised as a base station, a rover or for machine guidance. The Leica iCON gps 160 is a modernization and enhancement of the successful Leica iCON gps 60, which has been well accepted in the market. The result is a smaller, more compact GNSS antenna with additional features and a larger display for ease of use.

Flexibility of All-Purpose GNSS Solution

The new Leica iCON gps 160 is particularly suited to complex construction environments with different GNSS requirements — the ability to switch between the different applications is at the users' fingertips. Besides checking grade, cut and fill, stakeout points and lines, users can also benefit from using this solution for basic-level GNSS machine guidance.

Construction technology must be easy to adopt. Thus, the iCON gps 160 comes with an integrated colour display, a user-friendly interface, smart setup wizards and an intuitive construction-specific workflow to help contractors get the most out of their investment from day one.

Size and weight reductions make the iCON gps 160 easy to handle while the latest GNSS and communication technologies improve data reception, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency. The optional tilt feature allows users to measure and stakeout points with a tilted pole, which saves time and extends the measurement possibilities on any construction site.

"At Leica Geosystems, we understand that construction surveyors are under pressure and tight schedules to provide accurate, on-demand data that helps deliver projects on time and on budget," said Matthias Schmidt, manager portfolio field and GNSS at Leica Geosystems.

"The iCON gps 160 smart antenna sets new standards in construction GNSS antennas. It solves several challenges simultaneously, enabling precise measurement, avoiding mistakes and extra trips on-site, ultimately helping to work toward a more sustainable future."

For more information, visit https://leica-geosystems.com/products/construction-tps-and-gnss/smart-antennas/leica-icon-gps-160




