Leica Geosystems introduces the Leica TS20 robotic total station with edge AI technology. Enhancing surveyors' workflows, the TS20 autonomously optimizes tasks, identifies errors, ensures accurate measurements and protects data privacy. With advanced features and connectivity, this durable instrument represents a significant leap in total station technology.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the launch of the all-new Leica TS20 robotic total station.

Designed and engineered from the ground up with a deep understanding of surveyors' workflows, this total station accelerates fieldwork, simplifies daily work, streamlines repetitive tasks and avoids costly mistakes, according to Leica.

Embodying Leica Geosystems' surveying expertise and building on more than two centuries of innovating for this industry, the TS20 also incorporates insights gained directly from surveying practitioners to ensure it is specifically tailored to their real-world needs.

AI-Powered Productivity

A Neural Processing Unit (NPU) powers edge AI, enabling the Leica TS20 to optimise workflows autonomously, identify potential mistakes before they happen and ensure reliable measurements while safeguarding data privacy.

AI-powered target search and automatic target recognition (ATR) enable the TS20 to automatically search, aim and measure even in adverse weather conditions like rain or mist, or when working with reflective tapes. AI-Detect recognises the target type and alerts surveyors when their target does not match the type they selected in the software. AI-Follow (available as a software update post-launch) saves time by following the Leica AP20 AutoPole even when the line of sight is interrupted.

Durable, Connected, Protected

With an IP66 rating, the TS20 is protected against dust and water. The total station blends the familiar feel of traditional models with modern components, enhancing user experience for example through:

• advanced communication sensors: as the cloud redefines what's possible for surveying workflows and opens up new opportunities for value creation, the TS20 has mobile internet connectivity for data sharing and IoT readiness;

• fast, maintenance-free motors: speeds up the instrument, makes it dependable in everyday use and reduces the costs of ownership;

• a new electronic distance measurement (EDM) system: delivers distances with higher frequency; and

• new, high-speed processors: accelerate tasks such as startup times or processing tasks.

The TS20 works seamlessly with Leica Geosystems' existing software and cloud ecosystem, accessories and the AP20 AutoPole.

Exclusive to the TS20, GeoCloud Protect offers smart safety features like remote locating and locking. TS20 operators can access the total station's location on a map and, in case of theft, mark it stolen and lock the total station so it can neither be used or serviced.

"The Leica TS20 is the most significant leap forward in total station technology in over a decade," said Moritz Lauwiner, executive vice president of Hexagon's Geosystems division and president of the geomatics division of Leica Geosystems. "Built from the ground up, the TS20 is the result of a close partnership between our survey engineering experts, the innovation prowess of a world-class R&D team and the invaluable insights of our customers, whose evolving workflows and expertise guided every aspect of its design. The result is an instrument purpose-built to meet the demands of modern surveyors, empowering them to succeed in every job and condition."

For more information, visit leica-geosystems.com/TS20

