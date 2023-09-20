List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Less Noise, Dust for More Sustainability

    Wed September 20, 2023 - National Edition
    Wirtgen Group


    Kleemann plants: Less noise and dust for more sustainability.
    Kleemann plants: Less noise and dust for more sustainability.
    Kleemann plants: Less noise and dust for more sustainability. Kleemann plants with water spraying system in different positions. Special belt covers guarantee an effective reduction in dust. Noise-protection concept MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2: Even without the noise protection package, only 90 dB are measured directly at the machine. The noise protection package results in around 85 dB in the direct vicinity of the machine.

    Excessive noise and dust emissions result in damage to health in the long term.

    To protect not only employees on building sites, but also human and animal life in the surrounding area, Kleemann continuously develops new measures for reducing and efficiently containing noise and dust emissions. Kleemann machines of the latest EVO2 generation thus work with a lower sound power level than their predecessor models.

    Less Noise in Urban Areas

    Particularly on construction sites in intra-urban areas, many people are exposed to noise emissions. Comprehensive noise protection is therefore all the more important here. However, regulations of local authorities with regard to the sound level of construction sites are not standardized. In order to optimize noise protection for residents and the construction site team independently of this, in the past Kleemann has dedicated a lot of develop work into the emission reduction of its plants.

    As a result, the basic versions of the current machines operate at sound power levels up to 6.2 dB lower than the predecessor models — the perceived noise is thus 75 percent lower. This is a clear improvement not only for users but also for residents.

    Kleemann plants with water spraying system in different positions.

    Kleemann Solutions

    The standard version of the Kleemann machines of the latest EVO2 generation already operates at 87/88 decibels (dB) at the operator's stand. Optional noise protection packages reduce the sound power level of the complete plant by a further 3 dB and halve the perceived noise level once again. Categorization aid: An average pneumatic drill reaches approx. 120 dB, a vacuum cleaner 70 dB.

    Sustainability in the Series

    As the fan speed is regulated according to load, ambient temperature and degree of cooler contamination, even the basic configuration of the mobile jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2 is very low-noise. With the additional noise-protection package, the plant can be operated without noise-damping headsets — depending on the ambient conditions and local regulations. Even without the noise protection package, only 90 dB are measured directly at the machine. The noise protection package results in around 85 dB in the direct vicinity of the machine.

    Noise-protection concept MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2: Even without the noise protection package, only 90 dB are measured directly at the machine. The noise protection package results in around 85 dB in the direct vicinity of the machine.

    Effective Dust Containment

    Not only efficient noise protection, but also containment of the dust development benefits employees, residents and the complete environment. This protects user and residents — and, ultimately, such measures also ensure greater acceptance of urban building sites. Kleemann, with a special belt cover and a water spraying concept, has developed two measures that contribute to dust reduction. Water pump systems can be connected to the intelligently positioned water spraying system so that, among other things, standing water bodies or tanks can be used. The cover means that the fine dust particles are no longer blown away but rather remain on the conveyor. The result is a clear reduction in dust emissions.

    Special belt covers guarantee an effective reduction in dust.

    For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




