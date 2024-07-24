Photo courtesy of Liebherr The Liebherr-Logistics GmbH in Oberopfingen serves the sales and service of the Liebherr Group worldwide.

Liebherr has acquired more than 570,000 sq. yds. of land in the state of Mississippi with plans to invest in a new logistics distribution center for spare parts to serve its customers in North and South America.

In addition, the company intends to establish a campus on the site, where various business units from different product segments of the company will operate in the future. Liebherr aims to create around 180 new jobs in the region.

On its new site in the Hive Business Park in Tupelo, Liebherr plans to expand its logistics network for the North and South American continents with a modern spare parts logistics center, thereby strengthening its presence in the American market. The continental warehouse of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH will handle logistics and service operations, such as warehousing, distribution, value-added services — pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging — as well as customs and export services. With the establishment of the new logistics center in the United States, Liebherr aims to create around 180 new jobs in the region.

As the internal logistics service provider of the Liebherr Group, Liebherr-Logistics GmbH operates spare parts logistics for a number of different Liebherr production companies. With a staff of more than 430 employees, Liebherr-Logistics GmbH provides logistics services for the product segments earthmoving machinery, components, concrete technology, tower cranes and maritime cranes, thus serving over 70 Liebherr Sales and Service Companies worldwide with more than 20 different product lines.

Since 2015, Liebherr-Logistics GmbH has been supplying its markets from Oberopfingen in southern Germany. In 2023, a second distribution warehouse was opened in Born, the Netherlands, to be closer to customers in northern and western Europe. Now, another logistics site is being added in Tupelo, Miss.

Further Investments Planned

In addition to the continental logistics centre, the Liebherr Group plans to establish additional facilities for various Liebherr companies and offer additional services on the acquired site in the future. The Liebherr Group plans to invest more than $200 million for the development of the future campus.

The planned buildings will be used to render services and produce innovative products, meeting the highest technological standards. This underscores the family-owned company's commitment to working on solutions for the future in the field of product development, and building and strengthening long-term partnerships.

In the long run, Liebherr plans to create over 300 new jobs on the campus.

