    Liebherr Announces New General Manager of Corporate Responsibility

    Mon May 20, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    Alexandra Hobgood
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    Alexandra Hobgood

    Liebherr appointed Alexandra Hobgood as general manager of corporate responsibility and sustainability.

    This position will oversee sustainability initiatives throughout Liebherr's U.S. locations by educating stakeholders, implementing new processes and providing additional structure to current programs.

    With a desire to positively affect her local community, Hobgood worked at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District where she completed lab work and water testing. She later transitioned to the Virginia Aquarium where Hobgood developed a taste for program management implementing safety and environmental programs for the aquarium.

    As the new general manager, Hobgood is excited to continue building a strong program with potential initiatives including redirecting waste streams, diverting organics to composting, and completing energy studies.

    "There are a lot of great processes already being implemented at Liebherr, so the structure for building a strong program is already in motion," said Hobgood.

    Hobgood plans to improve Liebherr's current sustainability processes by not only implementing new programs but verifying they are being utilized and maintained throughout Liebherr's U.S. locations.

    "I am excited to add in my own intent, heart and passion to help excel the program," she said.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.




