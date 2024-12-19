List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Liebherr Announces West Coast Container Crane Contract

    Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. secures first-ever West Coast STS crane contract, partnering with TraPac Oakland in California. The advanced cranes boast innovative technology and safety features, supporting TraPac's expansion and operational efficiency goals.

    Thu December 19, 2024 - West Edition #26
    Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd.


    Two new Liebherr STS container cranes will be delivered to TraPac’s Oakland terminal on the West Coast of the USA.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr Container Cranes
    Two new Liebherr STS container cranes will be delivered to TraPac’s Oakland terminal on the West Coast of the USA.
    Two new Liebherr STS container cranes will be delivered to TraPac’s Oakland terminal on the West Coast of the USA.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr Container Cranes) The two STS container cranes will be the first Liebherr STS on the West Coast.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr Container Cranes)

    Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. announced on Dec. 11, 2024, its first-ever contract to supply ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes to the West Coast of the United States.

    TraPac Oakland, a container terminal operator in California, awarded Liebherr the contract for two STS cranes, marking an important milestone in the company's history.

    While Liebherr has previously supplied STS cranes to terminals on the East Coast, this is the first West Coast shipment of its STS cranes.

    The cranes boast a 216-ft. outreach, a 173.83-ft. lift height, a span of 100 ft. and a lifting capacity of 66 long tons in twin-lift mode.

    Photo courtesy of Liebherr Container Cranes

    The company said the contract underscores Liebherr's growing presence in the U.S. market and its dedication to supporting the evolving needs of port operators through innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

    "We are delighted to partner with TraPac Oakland and bring Liebherr's innovative crane technology to the U.S. West Coast," said Declan O'Sullivan, general manager – sales at Liebherr Container Cranes. "This milestone reflects our continued commitment to providing world-class container handling solutions tailored to the needs of terminal operators globally."

    The company said the cranes are equipped with advanced technology and semi-automation systems. Together with the latest anti-collision systems, these technologies ensure operational visibility, safety and precision in terminal operations.

    "TraPac Oakland's decision to invest in Liebherr's advanced STS cranes marks a major milestone for our presence on the U.S. West Coast," said Shane Kuhlmey, divisional director at Liebherr USA Co. for Liebherr Maritime Cranes. "This first-ever STS sale on the West Coast underscores not only the exceptional quality and innovation of our cranes but also Liebherr's ability to support customers in this region."

    TraPac's investment in new Liebherr cranes is part of a larger program to modernize and expand its Oakland terminal. Following a $67 million expansion in recent years that nearly doubled the terminal's size, the new cranes will support increased cargo volumes and larger vessels while enhancing operational flexibility and berth productivity.

    "This partnership marks the next exciting milestone for TraPac Oakland as we continue our journey of upgrading our service levels and exceeding customer expectations," TraPac CEO Cameron Thorpe said. "Liebherr's cranes, known for their exceptional quality and innovative design, will be instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and capability of our terminal. The collaboration with Liebherr and their local team has been seamless, and we look forward to a successful long-term relationship."

    Liebherr USA Co, which is based in Newport News, Va., provides sales and service on behalf of 10 different Liebherr product segments, while Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. of Killarney, Ireland, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ship-to-shore container cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes and rubber tire gantry cranes.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




