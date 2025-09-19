Liebherr delivered a powerful 1000 EC-H crane to Centinela Mine in Chile, boosting copper production. The crane supports construction and operations, with long-term plans for maintenance. Liebherr's EC-H series is a trusted choice for mining projects, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Liebherr photo Together with partner Fluor-Salfa, Liebherr Chile has completed the assembly and commissioning of a 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic at the Centinela Mine site.

The large-scale "Nueva Centinela" project is considered a milestone for copper production in Chile: it is set to double the mine's processing capacity and extend its operational life by at least 30 years.

Proven EC-H Series for Mining Applications

The 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic is one of the most powerful models in the EC-H series, delivering outstanding lifting capacity, reach and precision, according to Liebherr. At Centinela, the crane will primarily support construction activities as well as operations in milling, crushing and flotation.

The 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic will not only be deployed during the construction phase but also will remain on site long-term. For more than 30 years, the crane will support the regular maintenance and modernisation of the facilities. This long-term integration is a unique feature and underlines the importance of Liebherr cranes in ensuring safe and efficient operations in mining.

The EC-H series has already established itself as a reliable solution across numerous mining projects throughout the American continent, both in the construction of new facilities and in the maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to Liebherr.

