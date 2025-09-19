Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Liebherr Delivers 1000 EC-H to Centinela Cooper Mine in Chile

    Liebherr delivered a powerful 1000 EC-H crane to Centinela Mine in Chile, boosting copper production. The crane supports construction and operations, with long-term plans for maintenance. Liebherr's EC-H series is a trusted choice for mining projects, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

    September 19, 2025 - National Edition

    Liebherr


    Together with partner Fluor-Salfa, Liebherr Chile has completed the assembly and commissioning of a 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic at the Centinela Mine site.
    Liebherr photo
    Together with partner Fluor-Salfa, Liebherr Chile has completed the assembly and commissioning of a 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic at the Centinela Mine site.
    Together with partner Fluor-Salfa, Liebherr Chile has completed the assembly and commissioning of a 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic at the Centinela Mine site.   (Liebherr photo) (L-R) are Pablo Mesa, divisional manager of Liebherr Chile; Nicolás Araneda Gardrat, area manager of Fluor-Salfa; and Henning Koehler, project consultant, tower cranes.   (Liebherr photo)

    Together with partner Fluor-Salfa, Liebherr Chile has completed the assembly and commissioning of a 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic at the Centinela Mine site.

    The large-scale "Nueva Centinela" project is considered a milestone for copper production in Chile: it is set to double the mine's processing capacity and extend its operational life by at least 30 years.

    Proven EC-H Series for Mining Applications

    The 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic is one of the most powerful models in the EC-H series, delivering outstanding lifting capacity, reach and precision, according to Liebherr. At Centinela, the crane will primarily support construction activities as well as operations in milling, crushing and flotation.

    The 1000 EC-H 40 Litronic will not only be deployed during the construction phase but also will remain on site long-term. For more than 30 years, the crane will support the regular maintenance and modernisation of the facilities. This long-term integration is a unique feature and underlines the importance of Liebherr cranes in ensuring safe and efficient operations in mining.

    The EC-H series has already established itself as a reliable solution across numerous mining projects throughout the American continent, both in the construction of new facilities and in the maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to Liebherr.

    For more information, visit liebherr.com

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    B&O Museum Reimagines for Bicentennial

    Navigating Mounting Risks

    Gehl Answers the Call for Larger Skid Steers, CTLs With New Large-Frame Loaders

    New Stadium in Washington Approved for NFL Team as Old Arena Demolition Continues

    Old Culvert Underneath Sanford Stadium On UGA Campus in Athens to Get $14M Overhaul

    Tadano Announces the Sale of Rabern Rentals to Sunbelt Rental

    Multiple Hoffman Equipment Locations in the Northeast Join the Takeuchi Dealer Network

    Aquajet Launches Aquajet Calculator 3.0 App to Help Contractors Simplify Calculations, Streamline Planning



     

    Read more about...

    Chile Cranes Liebherr







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147